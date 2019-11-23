'If One Feeds Animal, It'll Be Thankful': Andhra Minister On Unemployment

Dharmana Krishna Das was speaking at a ''Mega Job Mela" (File Photo)

Minister of roads and building in the Andhra Pradesh government, Dharmana Krishna Das on Saturday made a bizarre statement at a job fair at Government Degree College in Narasannapeta town in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam by stating that even animals and dogs expressed gratitude, which the unemployed present failed to do despite being provided opportunity to gain employment.

"If one feeds an animal with grass, it will be thankful. If you give a biscuit to a dog, it will be thankful. If one person gets help, he will be thankful. Even when our good chief minister has provided such a good opportunity (job mela), your hands are not raising to clap. It is not correct," Mr Das, the YSR Congress Party MLA from the Narasannapeta Assembly constituency said.

The minister was speaking at a ''Mega Job Mela'', which saw the participation of people seeking employment.

"We should change, our thought process should change. What does a truthful leader need, the appreciation and claps from you people. Be it for me or for the chief minister. We do not expect anything. We do not want anything in return, except appreciation," he said.

