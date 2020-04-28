Andhra Pradesh Sets Up Committee To Examine Coronavirus Deaths

Till date, 31 people have died of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government today constituted a nine-member State-Level Death Audit Committee on COVID-19 to examine all the case records to ascertain the cause of death pertaining to the victims of

coronavirus.

The Committee, to be chaired by the Director of Medical Education, will conduct "verbal autopsy" with all the stakeholders to identify the cause of death, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said in an order.

The committee would also analyse the trends and use the data to predict future trends, plan management strategies and suggest measures to reduce the mortality, the special chief secretary said.

The committee would submit its report to the state nodal authority for Covid-19 and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, he added.

Majority of the cases had comorbidities like asthma, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac problems with mortality rate of 2.46 per cent (of the total cases), according to official sources.

Till Tuesday, the state registered 1,259 coronavirus positive cases, of which 970 were active.