4-Year-Old Andhra Pradesh Boy Donates Rs 971 To Fight COVID-19

Hemanth handed over his savings to state Minister Perni Venkatramaiah

A 4-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada today donated his savings of Rs 971 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Hemanth had collected the money to buy a bicycle. He handed over his savings to state Minister Perni Venkatramaiah at a YSRCP office.

Mr Venkatramaiah appreciated the child's gesture and assured that he will soon gift him the bicycle for which he was saving the money.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. The total deaths stand at 117.