55-Year-Old Man Who Was Infected By Son Is Andhra's First COVID-19 Death

Andhra Pradesh has reported its first death linked to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19

A 55-year-old man who died at a government hospital in Vijayawada on March 30 has been confirmed as the first novel coronavirus-linked death in Andhra Pradesh. The man, who was diabetic and suffered from hypertension, died within an hour of reaching the hospital. Authorities believe he received the infection from his son, who is also infected and had returned from Delhi March 17.

Around 29 people who had contact with either the father or the son have been quarantined. Authorities in Delhi have also been informed and contact tracing is underway to identify those who came in contact with the son in the national capital, as well as those on the flight from Delhi.

"The man came to the government hospital at 11.30 am on March 30 for health check-up. His blood swab was sent for examination (but) he died around 12.30 pm. He was suffering from hypertension and cardiac problems besides being diabetic," state nodal officer Arja Srikanth said in a release.

The delay in confirming cause of death was because of other ailments, authorities added. The man's son tested positive on March 31.

There are 132 confirmed cases in Andhra according to the Union Health Ministry.

The spike in cases has been linked to a controversial religious gathering held by the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic sect based in the Markaz Nizamuddin, a 100-year-old mosque complex in south Delhi.

In Andhra 21 new cases reported on Thursday were linked to the gathering. SPS Nellore district saw a significant jump in number of cases with 17 reported overnight. On Wednesday 43 people who had returned after attending the event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's office said.

So far, across India over 550 people with links to the gathering have tested positive for coronavirus, the Home Ministry has confirmed. In addition, 960 foreigners currently in the country on tourist visas have been blacklisted for links to the group.

A nationwide hunt has been launched for more members and people who may have attended the gathering, which authorities say was held in defiance of social distancing protocols in force currently.

Across India 56 deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 2,301; 336 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period. Worldwide the number of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 1 million and more than 50,000 have died

World 10,16,800 Cases 7,51,729 Active 2,11,891 Recovered 53,180 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 10,16,800 and 53,180 have died; 7,51,729 are active cases and 2,11,891 have recovered as on April 3, 2020 at 12:56 pm.

India 2,301 232 Cases 2,088 228 Active 157 1 Recovered 56 3 Deaths In India, there are 2,301 confirmed cases including 56 deaths. The number of active cases is 2,088 and 157 have recovered as on April 3, 2020 at 9:00 am. Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 174 Pune 49 Sangli 24 Thane 20 Nagpur 18 Ahmednagar 8 Mumbai Sub Urban 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldana 4 Satara 3 Kolhapur 2 Palghar 2 Raigad 2 Sindhudurg 1 Blanks 1 Ratnagiri 1 Nashik 1 Jalagaon 1 Gondia 1 Aurangabad 1 Details Awaited* 13 335 309 3 42 16 3 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 37 Coimbatoor 29 Tiruneveli 29 Erode 26 Theni 20 Namakkal 18 Dindugal 17 Madurai 15 Tirupattur 7 Salem 6 Kanyakumari 5 Sivagangai 5 Thoothukudi 3 Villupuram 3 Kanchipurum 3 Thiruvarur 2 Karur 2 Thiruvannamalai 2 Tirupur 1 Trichirapalli 1 Vellore 1 Thanjavur 1 Virudhunagar 1 Details Awaited* 75 309 75 304 75 6 1 Kerala District Cases Kasargod 115 Kannur 49 Ernakulam 23 Thiruvanthpuram 13 Mallapuram 11 Thrissur 11 Pathanamthitta 10 Kozhikode 9 Kottayam 6 Palakkad 6 Idukki 4 Wayanad 3 Kollam 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 21 286 21 261 19 27 2 2 Delhi District Cases South Delhi 63 South East 16 Central 12 West Delhi 12 South West 10 East Delhi 9 North Delhi 9 Shahdara 8 North East 6 North West 5 New Delhi 2 Details Awaited* 67 219 215 8 4 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 32 Bhilwara 26 Evacuees From Iran 18 Jhunjhunu 8 Jodhpur 8 Ajmer 5 Dungarpur 3 Pratapgarh 2 Foreign Nationals 2 Pali 1 Alwar 1 Sikar 1 Churu 1 Details Awaited* 25 133 25 130 25 3 0 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Prakasam 15 Kadappa 15 West Godavari 12 Vizag 11 Guntur 9 Chitoor 6 East Godavari 6 Krishna 6 Nellore 3 Ananthapur 2 Kurnool 1 Details Awaited* 46 132 46 132 46 1 1 Karnataka District Cases Bbmp 30 Bengaluru Urban 21 Mysore 18 Dakshin Kannada 9 Uttar Kannada 8 Chikkaballapura 7 Kalaburgi 4 Bellary 3 Udupi 3 Davangere 3 Bengaluru Rural 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumkuru 1 Details Awaited* 14 124 14 117 13 10 1 3 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gb Nagar 45 Meerut 19 Agra 12 Lucknow 9 Ghaziabad 8 Bareilly 6 Bulandshahar 3 Varanasi 2 Philibhit 2 Bagpat 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur 1 Lakhimpur 1 Shamli 1 Basti 1 Moradabad 1 113 101 14 2 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 44 Karimnagar 13 Madchal 11 Ranga Reddy 11 Bhadradri 4 Mahboobnagar 3 Kamareddy 3 Nizamabad 2 Gadwal 2 Warangal (u) 1 Details Awaited* 13 107 109 1 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 4 Bhopal 3 Shivpuri 2 Gwalior 1 Neemuch 1 Details Awaited* 68 99 105 0 6 Gujarat District Cases Ahmedabad 33 Gandhinagar 10 Rajkot 10 Surat 9 Vadodara 9 Bhavnagar 6 Girsomnath 2 Kutch 1 Mehsana 1 Porbandar 1 Details Awaited* 5 87 86 8 7 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 25 Bandipora 11 Budgam 7 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Rajouri 3 Pulwama 3 Baramulla 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 8 70 8 69 7 3 1 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 17 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 East Medinipur 3 North 24 Parganas 3 Howrah 2 West Medinipur 1 Kalimpong 1 South 24 Parganas 1 Details Awaited* 16 53 53 3 3 3 Punjab District Cases Sbs Nagar 19 Sas Nagar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 5 Ludhiana 3 Amritsar 2 Patiala 1 46 49 1 4 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 24 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Palwal 1 Ambala 1 Sonipat 1 Hissar 1 43 22 21 0 Bihar District Cases Munger 8 Patna 5 Siwan 5 Gaya 1 Begusarai 1 Gopalganj 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Details Awaited* 1 24 25 0 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 2 18 2 0 0 Assam District Cases Details Awaited* 16 16 11 16 11 0 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 1 11 1 3 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 4 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 5 10 3 8 3 2 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases South Andaman 10 10 10 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Rajnandgaon 1 Durg 1 Bilaspur 1 Korba 1 9 7 2 0 Goa District Cases Details Awaited* 6 6 1 6 1 0 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 3 6 3 6 3 1 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Bhadrak 1 Details Awaited* 1 5 1 5 1 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Puducherry 2 Mahe 1 3 2 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 2 1 0 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 2 1 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizwal (w) 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 Show more Show less

With input from PTI