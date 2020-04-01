43 Have Coronavirus In Andhra Pradesh After Attending Delhi Mosque Event

All of them had returned to the state after attending an event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz (File)

All 43 patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, had returned to the state after attending the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, the Chief Minister's Office said.

With 43 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 87, informed the state's Nodal Office earlier today.

The 43 new coronavirus positive cases were reported between March 31 and April 1.

373 samples were tested during this time period and of them, 330 were negative while 43 tested positive.

240 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 12 hours across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1,637 in India while 38 have died.