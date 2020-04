Fifty-six people have died after being infected by the novel coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said today. Three of those deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Across the country the number of confirmed cases is now 2,301, with 336 new cases detected in the past 24 hours.

A total of 157 people have been discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment.

Worldwide more than one million people have been infected by the virus and more than 53,000 have died.