AIIMS Doctor Seventh Physician In Delhi To Test COVID-Positive

A resident doctor from Delhi's prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences has tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. Rigorous contact tracing is on after he said he earlier attended a farewell ceremony at work.

The doctor, who belongs to the Physiology Department, has been admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing. His family will also be screened, sources said.

This is the seventh doctor in Delhi to contract the highly contagious virus.

Yesterday, three doctors in Delhi had tested positive - two of them were from the Safdarjung hospital, which is located just opposite AIIMS. The other doctor was the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital.

One of the Safdarjung doctors, a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, has just returned from Dubai. The other one contracted the infection from a patient, again highlighting the inadequate protective gear for medical personnel at even the top hospitals of the national capital.

Earlier a doctor couple from a mohalla clinic in Delhi had contracted the disease. Their teenage daughter was also infected.

A doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute has also tested positive for coronavirus. She had recently visited her brother and sister-in-law, who had returned from the UK. How the doctor at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel hospital got infected is not known.

