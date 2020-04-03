"Light Candles On Sunday At 9 pm To Show Solidarity Amid Lockdown": PM Modi

PM Modi said, "The only way to break the chain of coronavirus is to maintain social distancing."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people across India to light candles, lamps or mobile flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, for 9 minutes to "raise the great power of 130 crore Indians" and make everyone feel that no one is alone during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Please switch off your lights at homes on Sunday, light up candles, torch or mobile flashlights on your balconies for 9 minutes,' PM Modi said.

He asserted that no one must gather on roads. "The only way to break the chain of coronavirus is to maintain social distancing," he said.

He said amid the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus, no one should feel alone, the massive collective power of 130 crore people was with everyone.

"We are not alone during lockdown, the collective strength of 130 crore Indians is with every citizen," PM Modi said.