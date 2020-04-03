Coronavirus Live News Updates: Over 2,000 Coronavirus Cases In India, PM Modi To Share Video Message At 9 am Today

Coronavirus: The total number of cases across the country is 2069.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 2,000 today - with 235 fresh cases being detected within the last 24 hours. The total number of cases across the country is 2069. Of them, 53 people are dead. Much of the spike has come from the religious event held in Delhi last month. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed concern that the numbers may go further up as the countrywide contact tracing of the people who attended the event, progresses further. This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first video-conference with Chief Ministers on coronavirus, where he asked them to decide on the modalities of a phased movement of people as the lockdown is lifted. The Centre, meanwhile, has asked states to jail people who violate the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he would share a video message on Friday morning, but did not specify "At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi and English. Many believe his message could be related to the coronavirus crisis. The PM has addressed the nation twice since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India. In his first address, he called for a one-day Janata Curfew and in the second address on March 24, he announced a national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.



Here Are The Highlights On The Coronavirus Outbreak In India:

Apr 03, 2020 07:35 (IST) Need plan for "staggered" movement of people after lockdown: PM to States



The centre and states must have a common plan to ensure staggered movement of people after the national lockdown ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at a video-conference with Chief Ministers on coronavirus which, he remarked, was threatening our way of life. "It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends," PM Modi emphasised, according to a statement giving details of the interaction. He asked states to send their suggestions for such an exit strategy. The centre and states must have a common plan to ensure staggered movement of people after the national lockdown ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at a video-conference with Chief Ministers on coronavirus which, he remarked, was threatening our way of life. "It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends," PM Modi emphasised, according to a statement giving details of the interaction. He asked states to send their suggestions for such an exit strategy.

Apr 03, 2020 07:34 (IST) World Bank approves $1 billion emergency financing for India



The World Bank on Thursday approved USD 1-billion emergency financing for India to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 53 lives and infected over 2,000 others in the country. The World Bank's first set of aid projects, amounting to USD 1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40 nations using the fast-track process, the bank said. The largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance has gone to India -- USD 1 billion. The World Bank on Thursday approved USD 1-billion emergency financing for India to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 53 lives and infected over 2,000 others in the country. The World Bank's first set of aid projects, amounting to USD 1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40 nations using the fast-track process, the bank said. The largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance has gone to India -- USD 1 billion.

Apr 03, 2020 07:33 (IST) Coronavirus cases cross 2,000 in India, 53 have died



The number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 2,000 today - with 235 fresh cases being detected within the last 24 hours. The total number of cases across the country is 2069. Of them, 53 people are dead. Much of the spike has come from the religious event held in Delhi last month. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed concern that the numbers may go further up as the countrywide contact tracing of the people who attended the event, progresses further. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 2,000 today - with 235 fresh cases being detected within the last 24 hours. The total number of cases across the country is 2069. Of them, 53 people are dead. Much of the spike has come from the religious event held in Delhi last month. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed concern that the numbers may go further up as the countrywide contact tracing of the people who attended the event, progresses further.