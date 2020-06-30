Chandrababu Naidu Blames Andhra Government's Negligence For Rise In COVID Cases

Chandrababu Naidu Blames Andhra Government's Negligence For Rise In Cases(FILE)

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the party MLAs and senior leaders at an online meeting, condemned the alleged ''complacent'' attitude of the YSRCP government with regard to COVID-19 preventive measures.

Mr Naidu and TDP leaders alleged that the virus infections went up by 400 percent in last five weeks. They further alleged that instead of creating required awareness, the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs themselves were not wearing masks.

"On the other hand, there were no facilities for necessary beds and ventilators in hospitals. Even now, the doctors were not being given PPE protection kits," alleged the TDP leaders.

The opposition party leaders slammed the YSRCP government stating that it was covering up its failures by making "false claims that it has conducted huge number of COVID-19 tests". They blamed that "government's negligence compelled the doctors at Visakhapatnam ENT Hospital held a protest for not being provided PPE kits. While the whole world was honouring and showering flowers on frontline soldiers like doctors, were being ill-treated and humiliated in Andhra Pradesh".

Some TDP leaders expressed concern that Andhra Pradesh was facing "twin dangers to its socio-economic and political life" in these dangerous global epidemic times.

