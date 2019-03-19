Chandrababu Naidu 'Has Eliminated My Uncle,' Alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu killed his uncle to demoralise him

YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "eliminating" his uncle, saying that he can "stoop to any level".

Addressing a public gathering at Rayachoti, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the Telugu Desam Party Chief eliminated his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy to demoralise him.

"Chandrababu can stoop to any level and has eliminated my own uncle to demoralise me. The ghastly murder takes place under his guidance, it is his (state) police that takes up the investigation and it is his friendly media that tom-toms spinning story after story," he claimed.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and a former minister in the state government, was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district last Friday.

Jagan Reddy alleged that Mr Naidu has been resorting to "murder politics" and using his "money, muscle and media power."

"We will have to fight the battle against all these factors and reject the corrupt practice," he said.

"The ruling party (Telugu Desam Party) is steeped in rampant corruption and the ruling party from leadership to grassroots level workers have been involved in kickbacks. Special Category Status (SCS) was mortgaged for selfish benefits, Polavaram contract was taken from centre for kickbacks and now Chandrababu Naidu is coming with a slogan of assurance which sounds ridiculous," he added.

Speaking at Orvakalu, Mr Reddy reaffirmed support to all sections of society, including farmers and youth, who, he said, "bore the brunt of the mal-governance of Chandrababu government for the past five years."

He appealed to the public present on the occasion not to be lured by the short term gains of Chandrababu Naidu who will be "coming with money bags" but to opt for long-term benefits like Navaratnas (nine jewels).

"With 50 per cent of the population being women, I appeal to my sisters not to be lured by the Rs 3,000 which will be given by Chandrababu Naidu. Use your discretion and elect a leader who stands by his word and will be with you in the hour of crisis, not like the TDP leader who comes like a seasonal bird during elections, announces sops and goes away never to be seen before the next elections," he said while referring to Mr Naidu.

"All loans the women groups have availed will be waived in four installments and all the women who are in the age group of 45 to 60 will be given Rs 75,000," Jagan Redyy added.

The YSRCP chief also said that if his party comes to power, pension meant for senior citizens would be increased to Rs 3,000.

Andhra Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on April 11. Both the Lok Sabha and legislative assembly polls will be held in the state simultaneously on this day.

