Andhra Woman Plots Husband's Murder To Be With Facebook Friend

A newly-married woman from Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district plotted her husband's murder to be with her lover.

Yamaka Sankar Rao, who married his maternal cousin Saraswathi just 10 days ago, was murdered on Monday. Within 24 hours, police cracked the case and arrested Saraswathi, who got her husband killed to live with a man she befriended on Facebook. The man has also been arrested.

The incident took place near Totapalli village.

The police investigation revealed that Saraswathi was not happy with the marriage as she had an affair with Siva, with whom she came in contact through Facebook last year while pursuing a graduation degree in Visakhapatnam.

She stayed in contact with him even after marriage and together they planned to eliminate Mr Rao, an engineer employed at a company in the same district.

According to Vizianagaram District Superintendent of Police P Pala Raju, when the couple was returning home after shopping on Monday night, Saraswathi asked her husband to stop the bike so that she could attend the nature's call.

As she went behind the bushes, three men came in an autorickshaw and attacked him with an iron rod and he died on the spot.

Saraswathi, after breaking her bangles and hiding her jewellery in her undergarments, raised an alarm that unidentified men killed her husband and escaped with the valuables.

The police initially registered a case of murder for gain. However, during investigations they grew suspicious with the woman's contradictory statements and began questioning her. She later confessed to having hatched the conspiracy with Siva.

Siva took the help of two friends to execute the plot. He was in touch with Saraswathi over phone as she kept him informed about their location and movement through the day.

At two places, the assailants failed to execute their plan but when the couple reached an isolated place and the woman asked her husband to stop the bike, they murdered him.

Police were on the lookout of two accomplices.



