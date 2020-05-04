Watch: Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops In Andhra Despite 25% Price Hike

A large number of customers were seen outside the liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh.

A large number of customers were seen outside the liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh despite a 25 per cent increase in prices by the state government.

Long queues were seen in state's Guntur district, with many people not wearing masks and defying the mandatory social distancing norms.

The state government order, on the other hand, allows only five customers at one shop at a time, duly following the social distancing norms.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Chittoor, where people openly defied the social distancing norms. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, scores of people were seen pushing and shoving each other in long queues, with a policeman trying to control the situation.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Long queue seen outside a liquor shop in Chittoor; social distancing norms flouted. pic.twitter.com/v9IgIrZGqQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

The sale of liquor resumed today in the state after all shops were closed following a lockdown imposed by the central government on March 25.

The long queues were seen despite the government's imposition of a new "prohibition tax" to discourage people from consuming alcoholic beverages.

The prohibition tax could be up to 25 per cent on the existing prices, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Rajat Bhargava, had said on Sunday.

An aerial view of crowds outside a liquor shop in Guntur.

The entire liquor business in Andhra Pradesh is currently under the control of the state government, with the AP State Beverages Corporation operating the retail outlets.

The state has opened all liquor shops between 11 am to 7 pm across, except in the COVID-19 containment zones and clusters.

The bars, clubs and AP Tourism Development Corporation outlets have no been given permission to sell liquor.

While liquor sale is being resumed, the state government's policy is to discourage people from consuming liquor, Mr Bhargava had said.

The state government has also permitted breweries and distilleries in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, SPS Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool districts to resume production.