Andhra Pradesh Gets 500 'Free Transport' Vehicles For Pregnant Women

A fleet of 500 vehicles fitted with GPS and advanced equipment to deal with labour-related medical emergencies has been formally introduced for free transport to pregnant women, mothers and infants in Andhra Pradesh.

The vehicles were flagged off by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada.

Under the "Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express"scheme, each district will get 30 vehicles and the scheme is expected to benefit four lakh people in a year. This is in addition to 104 and 108 ambulance vehicles already running in the state.

The GPS-enabled system will allow tracking of the vehicles on real-time basis so that the beneficiaries can get timely service. The Joint Collectors have been instructed to direct one VRO (village revenue officer) for every five vehicles and one Tahsildar for the supervision of vehicles belonging to each district.

A centralized call center has also been set up for assistance to postnatal women. Along with the call centre, Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express App has been set up for coordination between postnatal women, nurses and drivers.

The government is providing Rs. 5,000 to mothers under YSR Arogya Aasara as recuperative allowance besides the transportation facility through YSR Thalli Bidda Express vehicles to transport women and the newborn safely from the government hospital to their homes.

Ever since the huge success of YSR's Arogyasree scheme, there has been big focus on tailoring schemes to provide quality healthcare, specially to women and children. The Arogyasree, for instance, is thought to have earned political dividend for both YSR and his son Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the run-up to elections.