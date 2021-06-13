Case Against Andhra Police Constable For Harassing Wife For Dowry: Cops

A case has been registered provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, police said. (Representational)

A case has been registered against a police constable and his mother in Krishna district's Kanchikacherla mandal for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry.

Kanchikacharla Police Sub Inspector Lakshmi told reporters, "The victim whose husband is a constable working at Vatsavai police station gave us a statement that he and his mother beat her in the abdomen area with a bat yesterday evening. She said that they both had been harassing her for additional dowry and two acres of agricultural land. As of now, she is admitted in a hospital and is undergoing treatment."

The couple reside in Keesara village of Kanchiacherla Mandal.

"The woman's relatives admitted her to Nandigama government hospital and she was later shifted to Vijayawada government hospital for better treatment. Her condition is stable now", the police official said.

Sub inspector Lakshmi said that a case has been registered under section 498A of IPC and other provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and further investigation is underway.

