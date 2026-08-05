Andhra High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Probe In 2025 Teacher Recruitment

In a setback to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Andhra Pradesh High Court came down heavily on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by party MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy seeking a CBI probe into the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process, questioning the basis and intent of the petition.

The court questioned why candidates allegedly affected by the sports quota had not approached it directly if they had genuine grievances.

The bench also rejected the argument that such candidates were afraid to seek legal remedy, pointing out that 335 petitions challenging various aspects of the Mega DSC recruitment have already been filed, demonstrating that candidates have freely approached the judiciary whenever they believed they had a legitimate case.

The court reminded the petitioner that PIL is a valuable constitutional mechanism that cannot be converted into a tool for political battles.

The bench directed the petitioner's counsel to obtain instructions on whether the PIL would be pursued or withdrawn, signalling its clear reservations over the maintainability of the plea.

While the oppstoon YSRCP has alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment process, the TDP-led NDA government has consistently maintained that the Mega DSC is one of its landmark commitments to Andhra Pradesh's youth.

In just 148 days, the government successfully completed the recruitment of 16,347 teachers, ending years of uncertainty for thousands of aspiring candidates.

Since the notification was issued, the opposition has repeatedly levelled allegations of irregularities despite the School Education Department issuing detailed clarifications and explaining that the recruitment was conducted through a secure Computer-Based Test (CBT) system with multiple digital safeguards.