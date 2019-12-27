Andhra Farmers Continue Protest Ahead Of Cabinet Meet On Capital

Farmers stayed back to protest in Amravati's Mandadam village. (File)

Tension prevailed in Andhra Pradesh's Mandadam village Thursday night as farmers refused to give up their ongoing agitation demanding the state government drop the move to shift the capital from Amaravati.

As the farmers decided to stay back overnight, the police removed tents put up for the protest. However, the farmers and their families, who had been staging a dharna during the day, refused to budge.

Defying prohibitory orders and not heeding the police warning to vacate the place, farmers continued their protest on the village's main road.

The farmers remained firm on their stand and said there was no question of them withdrawing their stir till Friday evening, when the cabinet was expected to announce its decision about the capital.

A large police team has been posted in Mandadam and other villages to thwart any attempt by the protestors to storm into the Secretariat as the Cabinet is scheduled to meet there.

"We will review the situation and take appropriate action later," a senior police official said, hinting that the protestors might be evicted forcibly, if required.

"As the Chief Minister, ministers and top officials will be attending the Cabinet meeting, we cannot allow any protests in the Secretariat's vicinity. We will strictly enforce the prohibitory orders till Friday morning," officials said.