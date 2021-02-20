Air India Express Plane Hits Electric Pole On Landing In Andhra Airport

The Air India Express plane that hit an electric pole while landing in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

An Air India Express plane hit an electric pole while landing in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, news agency ANI reported.

"All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," Vijayawada International Airport director G Madhusudan Rao said.

Air India Express said it has ordered an investigation into the incident.

In visuals, the electric pole with several lights beside the runway is seen completely smashed to the ground. A large dent is also visible on the far end of the plane's right wing that hit the pole.

Air India Express is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, and has a market share of 7.1 per cent in the country, according to company information on its website. The low-cost carrier operates a fleet of 24 Boeing 737- 800 Next Generation aircraft.