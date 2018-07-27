70-Year-Old Andhra Man Digs Own Grave, Then Tells Cops Why He Did It

Lachchi Reddy informed the police in writing that "God was calling him" and therefore he would like to leave the world

Andhra Pradesh | Written by | Updated: July 27, 2018 12:46 IST
The police promptly paid Lachchi Reddy a visit and counselled him and his daughter

Hyderabad: 

A 70-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh prepared his own grave, intending to end his life. Lachchi Reddy built a grave or "samadhi" in one corner of his own field in Guntur. He grins and jumps out of the grave before posing next to it, in a video available with NDTV.

Lachchi Reddy informed the police in writing that "God was calling him" and therefore he would like to leave the world.

The police were alarmed. They promptly paid him a visit and counselled him and his daughter.

"Lachchi Reddy was known to be spiritually inclined, doing pujas and had not been living with his family. We have stopped him," said a police officer.

