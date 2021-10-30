4 Killed In Car-Lorry Collision In Andhra Pradesh

"The condition of the surviving girl is stable," the police said (Representational)

At least four people including two men and two women were killed after a car rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite side in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Saturday.

As per the information provided by the police, a girl who was travelling along with four victims survived with injuries and was shifted to the Savera hospital.

"Four people including two men and two women in the car were killed on the spot and a girl who was injured was shifted to the Savera hospital by police," Bathalapally cop Harsha informed.

The inspector also said, "the condition of the surviving girl is stable."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)