3 Teenagers Drown, 3 Missing At Beach In Andhra Pradesh

Three teenagers were washed away in Bay of Bengal while three more still remained missing in a grave tragedy at the Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Two others had a lucky escape in the incident.

According to Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, the group came to Suryalanka from Vijayawada for holidaying.

"Somehow they went deep into the sea and got washed away. We have so far recovered three bodies so far while search is on for the remaining three," the SP said over phone.

The local sub-divisional police officer said two of the victims were studying junior intermediate and two were in classes 9 and 10.

The others had dropped out after failing in class 10, he said.

"These people worked with a caterer. They told their families that they were attending a marriage event in Suryalanka and reached here by train from Vijayawada on Tuesday morning," the SDPO said.

Later, they went to the beach for a swim when tragedy struck, he added.

"One of the boys was standing on the shore and we had rescued another. We are yet to trace three others," he added.

