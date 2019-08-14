2 Arrested As Andhra Pradesh Police Solve 10-Year-Old Murder Mystery

Police on Wednesday claimed to have unravelled the mystery behind a 10-year-old murder case of a 25-year-old man after apprehending two people who allegedly killed him.

On information, the two - A Suresh and Mohammed Waseem - were each offered Rs 2 lakh allegedly by one absconding accused P Srinivas to kill the 25-year-old man, a press release from the police in Hyderabad said.

The victim was involved in house burglaries and Srinivas assisted him in disposing of the stolen property and also in getting him out on bail whenever he was arrested.

On the instructions of Srinivas, Suresh and Waseem allegedly killed the victim on May 9, 2009 with a granite stone and burned his face up to conceal his identity, police said.

Suresh was involved in house burglaries while Waseem was involved in a murder case in 2016 besides a robbery and automobile theft case, police said.

As time passed by, differences arose between Srinivas and the victim over sharing of the stolen property.

Srinivas bore a grudge against the victim for disposing of the loot through a woman instead of him and also for misleading his girlfriend.

So Srinivas decided to eliminate the victim, police said.

The death was reported as murder of an unidentified person and a case was registered on May 10, 2009 and investigated into.

Later, the case was referred as undetected, as the identity of the deceased and accused was not known.

The two accused confessed to have killed the victim and identified the location of the crime scene.

The identity of deceased, facts and crime scene matched with the unidentified body, and the case was cracked, police added.

