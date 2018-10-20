Sukhbir Badal Demands Rs 1 Crore For Families Of Amritsar Tragedy Victims

61 people watching a Ravan effigy being burnt in Amritsar were run over by a train (Reuters)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore per person and government jobs for the families of those killed in the tragic train accident in Amritsar.

Mr Badal demanded immediate dismissal of Punjab minster Navjot Singh Sidhu from the cabinet besides registration of a fresh FIR against his family based on statements of the victims.

He alleged that Mr Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was solely answerable for the accident as she was the chief guest at the Dussehra function and responsible for holding such a big event without security and safety measures.

She has been facing criticism for allegedly leaving the site of accident "without bothering" about the victims.

The former deputy chief minister also demanded action against organisers of the function, saying they were responsible for making the people stand on the railway track.