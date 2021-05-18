Robbers Chop Off Man's Hand With Sword In Amritsar: Police

The incident took place near Nangali village on the outskirts of Amritsar. (Representational)

Two robbers chopped off a man's hand with a sword and decamped with his bag in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday, the police said.

The victim, identified as Ankit, was admitted to a private hospital, where a surgery is in progress to join his amputated hand, the police said.

The incident took place near Nangali village on the outskirts of Amritsar and one of the accused, who was in an attire of a Nihang, chopped off Ankit's hand with a sword in a scuffle.

The bag contained Rs 1,500 in cash and the victim works for a private finance company.

The incident was caught on camera, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)