Pakistan Intruder Shot Dead In Amritsar Sector: BSF

The Ex-17 battalion of the BSF observed suspicious movement of an intruder at Border Outpost Rear Kakkar about 7:55 pm on Friday.
The troops warned the intruder however as he kept on moving towards the border fence in aggressive posture the BSF troops then opened fire and killed him, a BSF official said.
"About 600 Pakistani rupee was recovered from the intruder," he said.
Last year, in September, BSF had foiled an infiltration bid when it shot dead two armed Pakistani intruders along the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala here. In December, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead in Ajnala sector.