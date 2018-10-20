Most Killed In Amritsar Were Migrant Workers From UP, Bihar: Official

60 people have been killed in the horrific train accident in Amritsar on Friday.

Most people who died after being run over by a speeding train in Amritsar during Dussehra celebrations on Friday were migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, an official said on Saturday. Only 39 bodies have been identified.

A senior official in the district administration said most migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar work in an industrial area not far away from the accident site and live nearby.

"As per initial reports, most of deceased were migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and were working in the industrial area to earn their livelihood," the official said.

Jagunandan, a 40-year-old wage labourer from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh suffered injuries to his head and leg. He said he was not standing near the tracks but was pushed as people started running away from the main stage after the Ravan effigy was set afire.

The father of four was brought to hospital by a relative, who accompanied him to the event.

The district administration is providing all possible help to the family members of those killed in sending bodies to their home town, another official said.

Since morning, a large number of people have been sitting on railway tracks where the accident happened, due to which train services have been suspended on the line.

Angry people are raising slogans against the state government, saying that it did nothing to ensure proper security arrangements for the Dusshera event.

The Punjab government has ordered magisterial inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the tragic accident.