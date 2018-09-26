Girls Banned From Wearing Skirts, Jeans At Amritsar Medical College

The new dress code will come into effect from October 1. (Representational)

The Government Medical College (GMC) of Amritsar has banned girls from wearing skirts, t-shirts, jeans and shorts in the college premises.

Boys have also been asked to wear formal trousers instead of jeans, according to a circular issued by college Principal Sujata Sharma.

The head of the department has been asked to ensure that the dress code is followed by all the students, it said.

The new dress code will come into effect from October 1.

A group of students, led by their leader Mansimrat Singh, on Wednesday met the college principal, requesting her to withdraw the circular.

However, Sujata Sharma declined to withdraw it, the students said.