Students Told To Give 'No Torn Jeans' Undertaking By Kolkata College

The principal said the move to sign the affidavit was "to enforce strict discipline in the institute".

Kolkata-based AJC Bose College students described their principal's instruction to sign an affidavit with the declaration that they will not wear torn or artificially torn jeans to college as a diktat interfering with their freedom of expression.

Students said they were "upset" with the college authorities and that such a move was unwarranted.

"We are upset with the principal's order. This is a diktat and interferes with our freedom to dress," Ajay Sinhotra, a student of the college, said.

Another student Rimmi Jamal said, "People should be allowed to wear ripped jeans. I protest against such an order." Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College principal Purna Chandra Maity said students "must wear normal civil dresses" and he would allow any indecent outfit.

The affidavit that students were asked to sign said, "Having been admitted to Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, I will never enter inside college premises wearing torn/artificially torn jeans or any kind of indecent dress. I do hereby affirm that I shall wear normal civil dresses during my study period inside the entire college premises." Incidentally, last year a similar advisory was issued for students and staff of the same college asking them not to wear torn or distressed jeans.

