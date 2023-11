3 Snatch Luxury Car At Gunpoint, Open Fire At Police In Punjab

The police team seized a pistol from the vehicle, officials said (Representational)

Three unidentified men allegedly snatched a luxury car in Amritsar at gunpoint and fired at police personnel when they were intercepted more than 200 km away in Mohali on Sunday, officials said.

They escaped towards Maloya locality in Chandigarh, officials said, adding police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area a search is underway to nab the trio.

Earlier in the day, Mohali police received information that three people with a car stolen from Amritsar were headed towards their city. When the accused were intercepted in Jujhar Nagar, they opened fire at the police team, officials said.

The Mohali police team retaliated forcing the trio to abandon the vehicle and flee towards Maloya area in Chandigarh, said a police official.

The police team seized a pistol from the vehicle, officials said, adding that the CCTV camera footage showed the trio running towards Maloya.

The area has been sealed with a heavy deployment of police force to nab them, they said.

