UP Cop On Kumbh Mela Duty Dies After Bike Hits Nilgai In Allahabad

UP policeman was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An Uttar Pradesh police cop died on Friday night after his bike hit a Nilgai in Prayagraj's Garapur area.

Manish Yadav, who lives in Dhundi Bagh village, was deployed for Kumbh Mela duty. He met with the accident on Friday evening while returning to his native place.

Mr Yadav was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was currently serving as an inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.