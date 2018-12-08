UP Cop On Kumbh Mela Duty Dies After Bike Hits Nilgai In Allahabad

Manish Yadav, who lives in Dhundi Bagh village, et with the accident on Friday evening while returning to his native place.

Allahabad | | Updated: December 08, 2018 14:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UP Cop On Kumbh Mela Duty Dies After Bike Hits Nilgai In Allahabad

UP policeman was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.


Prayagraj: 

An Uttar Pradesh police cop died on Friday night after his bike hit a Nilgai in Prayagraj's Garapur area.

Manish Yadav, who lives in Dhundi Bagh village, was deployed for Kumbh Mela duty. He met with the accident on Friday evening while returning to his native place.

Mr Yadav was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was currently serving as an inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manish Yadavcop dies after nilgai hits himprayagraj

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaCobra OdishaRajasthan ElectionIBPSElection ResultsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusEmirates PlaneTata NexonExit PollsSurgical Strike

................................ Advertisement ................................