35 Cattle Found Dead At UP Shelter In Prayagraj

Police believe the cattle died due to lightning. (Representational image)

As many as 35 cattle were found dead at a temporary shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday.

Police believe the cattle died due to lightning.

"Prima facie it appears that 35 cattle have died due to lightning. Treatment for others underway," District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said.

The incident has come to light just days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure cow sheds are self-reliant and all facilities should be provided to the animals to protect them.

In Uttar Pradesh's Jalalabad also, more than a dozen cows died due to hunger at a cow shelter of Kannauj district last week. The deaths triggered protests outside the cow shelter. At least 15 cows have died or went missing while the shelter workers took another 5-6 cow away on loaders.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.