Man Who Kidnapped 6-Year-Old In UP Panics On Seeing Cops, Shoots Himself

The abducted boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police

A man, who allegedly kidnapped the six-year-old son of his former employer from his school on Tuesday, shot himself after the police arrived to arrest him. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

"The accused Sanjay Yadav had kidnapped the boy from his school's gymnastic hall, which is in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj. He then called the minor's family and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore," police said.

The family registered a complaint with the police, following which a manhunt was initiated.

The police tracked the suspect to Bhadohi. On seeing the cops, Sanjay Yadav panicked and shot himself.



He was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.



The boy, however, escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police.



