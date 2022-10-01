Watch: 4 Men Try To Kidnap UP Petrol Pump Owner In SUV, Flee After Protests

The incident was reported from Tarna area of Shivpuri on Thursday night.

Four people in a SUV tried to kidnap a petrol pump owner in Varanasi after an argument broke out between them, officials have said.

After refuelling the vehicle, the accused tried to kidnap the petrol pump owner, but their abduction bid was foiled after the staff members intervened.

A video shows an accused arguing with the petrol pump owner, while the other two men accompanying him can be seen signaling their fourth ally who is driving the SUV.

As the vehicle approaches, the accused tries to push the petrol pump owner into the SUV.

The security guard, staff members then rush to the spot to rescue the man. The customers at the petrol pump too join in.

The accused, however, managed to escape despite facing strong resistance, police said.

Police said a case been registered and efforts are on to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footages, and arrest them.