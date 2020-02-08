Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gujarat Denim Factory, Four Charred To Death

Around a dozen fire fighters struggled to put out the flames (Representational)

At least four persons were charred to death in a massive fire that erupted at a cloth factory in the Narol locality of Ahmedabad on Saturday evening, police said.

The blaze broke out around 6 pm, fire brigade officials said, adding it was brought under control after four hours.

"Four charred bodies were recovered from the denim factory after the fire was doused. Their identification is underway," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Bipin Ahire.

Around a dozen fire fighters struggled to put out the flames. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, officials added.