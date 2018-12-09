Gujarat Man Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Teen Stepdaughter For Months, Arrested

The victim confided in her mother who then filed a complaint, said the official. (Representational)

A man was arrested on Saturday in Ahmedabad's Ramol for allegedly sexually assaulting his teenage stepdaughter, police said.

The accused was held Saturday after the 14-year-old victim's mother filed a complaint against him on Friday, said Ramol police inspector MS Kotwal.

"As per the complaint, since the last seven months, the accused used to regularly sexually assault his stepdaughter. He also threatened her to not reveal this ordeal to anyone," said Mr Kotwal.

The victim confided in her mother who then filed a complaint, said the official.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 354 (assault and outraging woman's modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.