Wear Masks Or Pay Rs 5,000 Fine, Says Ahmedabad Civic Body

Those who fail to comply with the order will be fined Rs 5,000 or sentenced to three years in jail, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner said.

Wear Masks Or Pay Rs 5,000 Fine, Says Ahmedabad Civic Body

Coronavirus Pandemic: An order to this effect has been passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Ahmedabad:

The Ahmedabad civic body has made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places from Monday, failing which offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 or sentenced to three-year imprisonment, an official said.

"Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everybody while stepping out of their homes, starting 6 am on Monday," Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

Those who fail to comply with the order will be fined Rs 5,000 or sentenced to three years in jail, Mr Nehra said.

An order to this effect has been passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

Comments
Coronavirus pandemicAhmedabad lockdownMasks

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com