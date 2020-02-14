Ahmedabad Preps For Grand Trump-PM Modi Roadshow

Donald Trump and Melania Trump will visit India on February 24.

More than 50,000 people are expected to line up along the 22-kilometre route that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will follow during their road show in Ahmedabad, Mayor Bijal Patel said on Friday.

As per the route plan given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) by authorities, President Trump and PM Modi will first reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

From Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders will take the SP Ring Road via the Indira Bridge near the airport to reach the newly built cricket stadium in Motera, Ms Patel said.

"It will be a 22-km-long roadshow, perhaps the longest roadshow ever held in the city. As per our estimate, over 50,000 people, including BJP workers, would greet the leaders on the entire route. Volunteers from 300 organisations and NGOs would also take part in the roadshow," she added.

Ms Patel and AMC officials held a meeting on Friday with representatives of social, cultural and religious organisations expected to take part in the roadshow.

People from different states would wear traditional attire during the mega event, she said.

President Trump and PM Modi will address a gathering at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera. Over 1 lakh people are likely to be present at the gathering.