Ahmedabad Man Attacked With Swords, Shot At Over Property Dispute, Dies

One person was killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups over a property dispute at Dudheshwar locality in Ahmedabad late Saturday night, police said.

Mohammad Irfan Saiyad (30) was attacked with swords and shot by a group of people over a property dispute and he succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital, Madhavpura police inspector VN Rabari said Sunday.

Five others sustained injuries in the clash and some vehicles were also set on fire, the official added.

As per the FIR lodged by Ashfaq Saiyad, at around 11 pm, a group of people armed with swords and iron rods attacked him and others owing to an old property dispute, he said.

Ashfaq Saiyad, in his complaint, has named local residents Suleiman Pathan and ten others for the attack, following which police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 145 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC as well as the Arms Act.

Inspector Rabari said no arrests had been made as yet.