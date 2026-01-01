Ahmedabad's Fake Doctors And 'Black Blood' Scam Busted By Alert Banker

In a chilling tale of deception, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch intercepted a sophisticated gang targeting the city's most vulnerable: senior citizens living with chronic pain.

The breakthrough came not from a digital footprint, but from the sharp intuition of a bank manager at Bank of Baroda, Drive-in Road branch, Ahmedabad.

For two consecutive days, an elderly had been visiting the branch to withdraw large sums of money from his fixed deposits (FDs). Suspecting a "digital arrest" scam, a rising menace in the city, the manager alerted the cyber cell under the proactive "Bank Nodal Officer" initiative launched by Ahmedabad Police.

The 'Black Blood' Trap

When police inspector JP Thakor and his team arrived at the bank, CCTV footage revealed a suspicious man lurking nearby, performing "reconnaissance" on the elderly victim. Upon his arrest, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Amjad from Rajasthan, admitted to a modus operandi that is as bizarre as it is cruel.

The gang would scout for elderly residents at hospitals, markets, and religious gatherings (satsangs). Posing as helpful strangers, they would "empathize" with the senior citizen's walking difficulties. To build trust, they provided a fake reference to a "renowned" specialist, Dr Diwan.

To seal the deal, another gang member would pose as a former patient on the phone, claiming his own mother was cured by Dr Diwan after failing to find relief despite spending Rs 15 lakh elsewhere.

A Needle In The Dark

Once invited into the victim's home, the horror began. The fake doctor and his assistant, "Dhanraj Patil," would perform a sham procedure. They would insert needles into the victim's body and through sleight of hand appear to extract "black blood" clots. They told the terrified seniors that these clots were the root of their illness, charging a staggering Rs 7,000 for every "drop" of black blood removed.

In this specific case, the gang managed to extort Rs 4 lakh from the victim's house on the first day. Not satisfied, they followed him to the bank the next day to ensure he withdrew another Rs 2.7 lakh.

Investigation Continues

While Mohammad Amjad is in custody, the Cyber Crime Branch launched a manhunt for three other Rajasthan-based accomplices: Mohammad Aryan (who posed as 'Nitin Agarwal'), Mohammad Sheru (fake 'Dr Diwan'), and Mohammad Sameer (fake assistant).

"This gang used psychological pressure and physical threat to rob the elderly," a senior officer said.

The police have asked citizens to verify the credentials of any home-visit medical staff and to report unusual financial demands immediately.