Woman Raped By Brothers-In-Law Who Wanted To 'Teach Wives A Lesson': Cops

Woman gang-raped and beaten in Agra dies. (Representational Image)

A woman who was gang-raped and beaten up by her brothers-in-law succumbed to her injuries in Agra.

She was admitted to a hospital where she died on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the incident took place on June 20 when the accused took the victim to their house in the village, gang-raped and beat her.

The woman's scream caught the attention of some children who informed the villagers.

Residents caught one of the accused, Manish, and handed him to the police. The other accused, Kamal, was arrested later.

Police officer Prashant Tyagi said that the two accused had a dispute with their wives (who are sisters of the woman) and wanted to teach them a lesson by raping their sister.



