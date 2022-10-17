Vegetable Seller Stabbed To Death In Agra After He Objects To Man Drinking Liquor

A 32-year-old vegetable vendor was stabbed to death here after he objected to a man's drinking alcohol near his cart, police on Monday said.

Manoj Diwakar, 26, took a sharp object from the cart and stabbed the vendor in his chest, police said.

The vegetable vendor, Ravi, was declared dead by the doctors at a hospital, they said.

"The incident took place on Sunday night at Chaar Sayyd locality under the limits of the Itmad-ud-daulah police station in Agra,” Vinod Kumar Yadav, In-charge at Itmad-ud- daulah police station, told PTI.

"Ravi was taken to a hospital by his family members, but he was declared dead by the doctors. After that his body was sent for a post mortem," he said.

Diwakar has been arrested by the police, he added.

According to police, Ravi is survived by his five children (three daughters, two sons), wife and his mother.

Investigation is on in the matter, they said.

