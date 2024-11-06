Gurugram Couple Offers Rs 30,000 To Anyone Who Finds Their Missing Pet Dog

The couple claimed that their dog was last seen at the Taj Mahal metro station on Tuesday evening.

A Gurugram-based couple has announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for anyone who finds their pet dog that went missing during their stay at a hotel in Agra.

Dipayan Ghosh and his wife, Kastori, claimed that their dog, a female greyhound, was last seen at the Taj Mahal metro station on Tuesday evening.

Ghosh said they arrived in Agra with their two pet dogs on November 1 and stayed at a pet-friendly, star-category hotel.

"On November 3, my wife and I went to Fatehpur Sikri and left our dogs at the hotel's pet-sitting service. Around 9:30 am, we were informed by the hotel staff that the female dog had fled and run towards the city. It was captured on the hotel's CCTV," he told PTI.

The couple then began searching for the dog in the city, showing its photo to locals.

"Holding a placard with the photo of the dog, my wife kept asking people. A rickshaw driver told her that he had seen the dog at the Taj Mahal metro station on Tuesday," Ghosh said, adding that the dog has been with them for 10 years.

"Wherever we go, we take both the dogs. But going to Fatehpur Sikri was my worst decision," he lamented.

"I appeal to the people of Agra, if anyone sees a greyhound, please contact us on mobile phone number 7838899124 or at the Taj Suraksha police station. The person who brings back our dog will be rewarded with Rs 30,000," Ghosh said.

