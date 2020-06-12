97-Year-Old Man Recovers From COVID-19. ''Ray Of Hope'' Says Official

The man is one of the oldest COVID-19 patients in the country to recover successfully.

A nonagenarian man from Agra has recovered from COVID-19, which local authorities on Thursday said, has come as a "ray of hope" for novel coronavirus patients.

The 1923-born man (name withheld) was discharged on Wednesday from a private hospital.

He is one of the oldest COVID-19 patients in the country to recover successfully.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, speaking to PTI over phone, hailed it as a "matter of pride" for the historic city.

"Our team was keeping an eye on his condition daily, and the day his coronavirus test came negative after recovering, we felt so delighted. We hear of people trying to take their lives sometimes when they contract COVID-19, but not this 97-year-old man. His recovery has come as a ray of hope," he said.

He also tweeted on Thursday about his recovery, saying, it will lend hope, especially to people of the older age, and wrote, "Salute to #CoronaWarrior".

The man was admitted on April 29 to Nayati Hospital, a level-2 hospital for COVID-19 care in Agra, sources said.

He has hypertension, and he initially needed a bit of oxygen supply but recovered fine, they said.

