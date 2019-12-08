Agra Trader Shot Dead After Alleged Argument With Assailant

The police is also checking the CCTV footage of the area (Representational)

A middle-aged trader was allegedly shot dead at point blank range in Agra city. Before the shooting at the busy Waterworks Crossing, an argument had broken out between the trader and a man, who came in a car, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night after the trader, who sold sarees and clothing materials, shut his shop for the day and was in his way home on a scooter, they said.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Superintendent of Police (City) Rohan Botre Pramod said, "Police are investigating the case. All aspects of the case are being checked. The assailant will be identified very soon."

CCTV footage of the area is also being checked, he added.

Eyewitness accounts recounted that the trader had stopped at the crossing to talk to someone on his mobile phone in front of a police booth around 10.30 pm.

While he was busy talking on the phone, a car stopped next to him, they said.

He alighted from his scooter, parked it and started talking to the driver. Apparently, an argument ensued between the two and the car driver shot the trader in the chest, a senior police officer said.

The killer then escaped in his car as the victim fell to the ground, he added.

Passersby informed the police who took the victim to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the senior officer added.