UK Parliament To Sit On Thursday As Normal, PM Theresa May Condemns 'Appalling' Attack.

At least 20 people were also injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman outside parliament, in what police called a terrorist incident.
We can confirm that both the House of Commons and the House of Lords will sit tomorrow at their normal times.- UK Parliament (@UKParliament) March 22, 2017
British Prime Minister, Theresa May said that her thoughts with victims of 'appalling' attack.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's thoughts are with those killed and injured in the terror attack outside parliament on Wednesday, her Downing Street office said.
"The thoughts of the PM and the government are with those killed and injured in this appalling incident, and with their families," a spokesman said.
Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in London on Wednesday after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament, in what police called a terrorist incident.
The dead included the assailant and the policeman he stabbed, while the other two victims were among the pedestrians hit by the car as it tore along Westminster Bridge, which is right next to parliament.
Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency security committee on Wednesday after what the police described as a "terrorist incident" outside the parliament building.
"There is a COBR meeting taking place today," a spokesman at the office of the British Prime Minister said on Wednesday.