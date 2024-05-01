Video: How Woman Police Officer Tasered, Arrested London Sword Attack Suspect

The dramatic 22-second footage shows the woman officer approaching the suspect in a street

A man wielding a sword went on a stabbing spree in London on Tuesday, killing a 14-year-old boy and wounding four people, before being tasered and arrested by a woman police officer.

A video going viral on social media platforms showed the moment the police tasered and arrested the 36-year-old suspect near Hainault in east London.

The dramatic 22-second footage shows the woman officer approaching the suspect in a street as he tries to run away.

As he turns away from the officer, she immediately uses taser discharges to bring him to the ground.

A few seconds later, six officers can also be seen moving towards the suspect, who was then pinned down and arrested.

Moment Hainault attack suspect apprehended by police



What a brave police woman! What do you notice about the police officer with the baton ? pic.twitter.com/IgQnbijeMz — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) April 30, 2024

The police said that he had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was currently in hospital, having suffered injuries when his van collided with a building before the stabbing incident.

Teen Dead, 4 Injured In London Stabbing

A 14-year-old boy died and two members of the public and two police officers were in hospital after the man wielding a sword stabbed them, police said.

The authorities said they were called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house at Thurlow Gardens in east London. Video footage on social media showed the suspect walking around bushes with a large bladed sword after he smashed the vehicle into a home.

They also said that the incident did not appear to be linked with "any act of terrorism".

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, from London's Metropolitan Police, said all five victims were taken to hospital.

"It's with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident has died from their injuries," he told reporters. "He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after."

The four people were in hospital with non-life threatening injuries with the police officers having stab wounds requiring surgery.

King Charles, Rishi Sunak Condemn London Stabbing

Britain's King Charles and UK PM Rishi Sunak paid tribute to those affected and praised the courage of the emergency services that helped contain the incident.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said that his "thoughts and prayers" are with those affected by the attack in Hainault.

"His thoughts and prayers are with all those affected - in particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life - and he salutes the courage of the emergency services who helped contain the situation," the statement said.

It said the King has asked to be kept "fully informed" as details of the incident become clearer.

Rishi Sunak called the London stabbing a "shocking incident" and said that such violence has no place on the country's streets.

"This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with those affected and their families. I'd like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene," he said.