13-Year-Old Boy Killed In London Sword Attack

A 13-year-old boy died on Tuesday after five people, including two police officers, were wounded by a man wielding a sword in east London, police said.

"It's with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident, a 13-year-old boy, has died from their injuries," Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, from the Metropolitan Police, told reporters.

