UK Parliament Attack: Man Stabs Cop, Shot, Near Westminster Palace - 10 Facts

UK Parliament Shooting: The attack took pace near the Palace of Westminster in London.

London: The British Parliament was locked down on Wednesday after two attacks were reported near it, in the heart of London, after 2.30 pm local time. In one, a man, who allegedly attacked a police officer, was shot down. In the other, a car reportedly ploughed into several people near the Westminster Bridge. A woman has died and several people are injured. The police said they are treating the situation as a terror incident till there is more clarity. Prime Minister Theresa May and the parliamentarians are safe.