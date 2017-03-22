UK Parliament Attack: Man Stabs Cop, Shot, Near Westminster Palace - 10 Facts

UK Parliament Shooting: The attack took pace near the Palace of Westminster in London.
London: The British Parliament was locked down on Wednesday after two attacks were reported near it, in the heart of London, after 2.30 pm local time. In one, a man, who allegedly attacked a police officer, was shot down. In the other, a car reportedly ploughed into several people near the Westminster Bridge. A woman has died and several people are injured. The police said they are treating the situation as a terror incident till there is more clarity. Prime Minister Theresa May and the parliamentarians are safe.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story:
Eyewitnesses say one of the attackers who tried to access parliament, looked like an Asian person and was middle aged.
Reports from the area said the assailant had targetted the policeman at the gates of parliament.
A series of gunshots were heard by those inside Westminster.
In parliament, Leader of the House David Lidington said an assailant who stabbed a policeman, had been shot by police.
There is no clarity yet on the number of casualty. An Air Ambulance has reached the area and emergency workers are on spot.
One woman had died and other people are being treated for "catastrophic" injuries, British news agency Press Association reported, citing a junior doctor at a central London hospital.
At the Westminster Bridge, the car had apparently mounted the pavement and mowed down people and then crashed into the railings outside Parliament.
Photographs from Westminster Bridge, where a car had apparently mounted the pavement and mowed down people, showed people lying on the ground. Some of them were bleeding heavily and one was apparently under a bus.
The police have asked the people to stay away from the nearby areas, including Parliament Square, Whitehall; Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.
US President Donald Trump has been briefed on a "gun and knife incident" at Britain's Parliament in London, the White House said.