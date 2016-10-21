India Donates R2 Million To Nelson Mandela Foundation In South Africa India has given a two million rand grant to the Nelson Mandela Foundation to ensure that the legacy of the iconic anti-apartheid leader continues to improve the lives of South Africans.

A Biopic on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in Works "I discovered that the kind of challenges KCR faced were on par with what Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King faced during their movements. As a filmmaker, I decided to bring this history on screen," Madhura said

BRICS Summit: Leaders Admire 'Sand Monuments' Of 5 Member Nations Amid the ongoing BRICS Summit in Goa, Heads of the States visited the sand sculptures of monuments of all the five member countries created in the lobby of a five-star resort in Benaulim.

Nelson Mandela Was Not Against Same-Sex Marriages, Says Foundation The Nelson Mandela Foundation has put out a strong statement denying that the former South African president and anti-apartheid revolutionary was ever against same-sex marriages.

In Rainbow Nation Of South Africa, A Promise Unfulfilled For Indians It has been 22 years since South Africa held its first multi-racial elections. Nelson Mandela became the country's first black President and he announced the birth of the "rainbow nation" - a term that spelt hope and described the coming together of people of many different nations.

This 9-Year-Old 'Librarian' Educates Kids In Her Slum In Bhopal Class III student Muskaan Ahirwar, who lives in a slum in Bhopal, is a firm believer in Nelson Mandela's famous quote: "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world".

First Video Interview Of Nelson Mandela Discovered After 60 Years The Nelson Mandela Foundation today said that it might have discovered the anti-apartheid revolutionary African leader's first known television interview which was recorded almost six decades ago.

South Africa's Ruling Party Faces Biggest Election Challenge South Africa's ruling party is facing its biggest election challenge since it took power at the end of apartheid 22 years ago.

South African Opposition Takes Election Lead In Major Cities South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance led in three major cities today as votes were counted in local elections, threatening to deal the biggest electoral blow to the African National Congress since the end of apartheid two decades ago.

Mamata Banerjee Pays Tributes To Nelson Mandela On Birth Anniversary West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to anti-apartheid icon and former South African President Nelson Mandela on his birth anniversary.

Bill Gates Pledges 5 Billion USD For Africa's Development Microsoft founder Bill Gates today pledged to invest USD 5 billion over the next five years for Africa's development as he called on leaders in the continent to do everything in their power to realise global peace icon Nelson Mandela's dream of a bright future for the youth.

'Mandela Phones' Launched For South African Children To promote anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela's vision of education for all children through using technology, a series of affordable mobiles and tablets pre-embedded with content on the life and times of the former South African President have been launched in the country.

South Africa Transformed Mohandas Into Mahatma, Says PM Modi: 10 Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed more than 11,000 members of the Indian community at a stadium in Johannesburg in South Africa, calling it the land of Madiba or Nelson Mandela and the 'karma-bhoomi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

A Justice League Update: Julian Lewis Jones Joins Superhero Film Julian Lewis Jones appeared in Clint Eastwood's 2009 drama Invictus in which he played the chief of Nelson Mandela's bodyguards. He co-starred with Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon