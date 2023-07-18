Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: History, Theme And Significance

Nelson Mandela Day: The day encourages people to embody principles of compassion and forgiveness.

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed every year on July 18 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great South African leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Madela.

Born on July 18, 1918, in South Africa, Nelson Mandela grew to become a symbol of hope and unity in the face of adversity. Despite facing immense challenges, he emerged as a beacon of peace, reconciliation, and equality. His unwavering commitment to social justice and human rights earned him the admiration of the world, leading to the proclamation of Nelson Mandela International Day on his birthday.

History

The United Nations officially recognised Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009, on Mandela's 91st birthday. It was a tribute to his remarkable efforts to promote peace, freedom, and equality for all. The day aims to inspire individuals to take action and make a difference in their communities, just as Mandela did throughout his life.

Significance

Nelson Mandela International Day encourages people to embody the principles of compassion and forgiveness. It serves as a call to action for individuals, governments, and organisations to address pressing global challenges and work towards a more just and sustainable world.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023 Theme

The theme for this year is — “The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food, and Solidarity.”

The theme for 2023 emphasises the relevance of Mandela's legacy in addressing contemporary issues. It highlights the urgent need to tackle climate change and food insecurity, promoting sustainable practices, and ensuring access to nutritious food for all. Additionally, the theme underscores the importance of solidarity and collaboration in overcoming global challenges.

Message from the UN

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, on the occasion said, “Nelson Mandela was a colossus of courage and conviction. A leader of immense achievement and extraordinary humanity.”